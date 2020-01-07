Westbrook set to return to face a Thunder team that is OK
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday, […]
