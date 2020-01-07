Global  

Westbrook set to return to face a Thunder team that is OK

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday, […]
News video: Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City 01:04

 Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City. The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game. It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining the Houston Rockets in the off-season. Man, some things you can't put into words, just because I've been...

