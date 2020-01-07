Global  

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife 'pathetic': Ghosn spokeswoman

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
An arrest warrant issued by Japanese prosecutors for Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole is "pathetic" and comes shortly before Ghosn is to speak freely for the first time since arriving in Beirut, a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters on Tuesday.
News video: Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws

Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws 00:36

 CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country. Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former auto executive fled for Lebanon a week ago. Japan's top justice official, Justice Minister Masako...

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Turkish Company Claims Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Used Their Planes Illegally [Video]Turkish Company Claims Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Used Their Planes Illegally

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of a private Turkish company's planes illegally in his escape from Japan. According to Reuters, MNG Jet says an employee falsified lease records to exclude Ghosn's..

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife 'pathetic', spokeswoman says

A decision by Japanese prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife shortly before the fugitive car boss was due to speak publicly about his...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24NYTimes.com

