Spain's Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The caretaker socialist PM wants to govern with far-left Podemos, but the MPs' vote will be tight.
Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez narrowly won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spain's first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate...
Reuters

Pedro Snchez sworn in as PM as Spain gets first coalition

Madrid, Jan 9 (IANS) Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro SÃ¡nchez on Wednesday was sworn in as the country's prime minister a day after his proposed...
Sify

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Spain’s Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition: The caretaker socialist PM wants to govern with far-left Podemos,… 5 days ago

Eurofactor1

Eurofactor New: Spain's Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition https://t.co/4mhXJhh6kD 6 days ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA BBC News - Spain's Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition https://t.co/3TY9kmURA6 6 days ago

Cato_of_Utica

Asinus Pervicax RT @DriXander: Spain's Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition: https://t.co/zdpT46oIGv It would be Spain's first coalition go… 6 days ago

DriXander

dri Spain's Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition: https://t.co/zdpT46oIGv It would be Spain's first coa… https://t.co/ScL2eDX79U 6 days ago

GobbatoMax

Massimiliano Gobbato RT @PubAffairsEU: #Spain's #Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition | BBC https://t.co/3eLGMVo2XK 6 days ago

PubAffairsEU

PubAffairs EU News & Debates #Spain's #Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition | BBC https://t.co/3eLGMVo2XK 6 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Spain’s Sánchez faces knife-edge vote to govern in coalition: The caretaker socialist PM wants to govern with far-l… https://t.co/kgT3VSvkKs 6 days ago

