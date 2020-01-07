Global  

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife 'pathetic', spokeswoman says

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A decision by Japanese prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife shortly before the fugitive car boss was due to speak publicly about his case was "pathetic", a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters on Tuesday.
Tokyo prosecutors obtain arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn,...
Sify

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole for allegedly lying in testimony, as officials sought ways to bring the...
Reuters


