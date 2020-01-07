Global  

Director of Draupathi says similarities with popular leader are unintentional

Hindu Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The film has been mired in controversy after its trailer was released a few days ago, for featuring a character that resembles VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan as the head of dubious ‘fake love’ racket
