Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant todayfor the wife of Nissan 's former chairman , Carlos Ghosn, on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple's legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive. The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband's flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband's case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan. She also denied knowing various people, or meeting...


