Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Tokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant todayfor the wife of Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple’s legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive. The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband’s flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband’s case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan. She also denied knowing various people, or meeting...
CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country. Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former auto executive fled for Lebanon a week ago. Japan's top justice official, Justice Minister Masako...
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of a private Turkish company's planes illegally in his escape from Japan.
According to Reuters, MNG Jet says an employee falsified lease records to exclude Ghosn's..