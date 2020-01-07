Global  

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wifeTokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant todayfor the wife of Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple’s legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive. The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband’s flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband’s case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan. She also denied knowing various people, or meeting...
Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws

Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws 00:36

 CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country. Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former auto executive fled for Lebanon a week ago. Japan's top justice official, Justice Minister Masako...

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened [Video]Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two..

Turkish Company Claims Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Used Their Planes Illegally [Video]Turkish Company Claims Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Used Their Planes Illegally

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of a private Turkish company's planes illegally in his escape from Japan. According to Reuters, MNG Jet says an employee falsified lease records to exclude Ghosn's..

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole for allegedly lying in testimony, as officials sought ways to bring the...
Reuters

Japan issues arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife

Carole Ghosn is suspected of making a false statement to investigators.
BBC News

