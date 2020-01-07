Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
As Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani’s body was taken home for burial, a crush is believed to have killed dozens of mourners who crowded the streets of Kerman, Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates 07:18

 Hundreds of thousands take to the streets in Iran in a funeral procession for killed General Soleimani. Iranian media said it's the largest procession since Khomeini. Here the latest updates. View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deadly stampede at funeral procession for Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani

At least 40 people were killed and 213 injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession on Jan. 7, 2019 for Gen. Soleimani in Kerman, Iran.  
USATODAY.com

More than 30 people die in stampede at funeral procession for Iranian general killed in US airstrike

More than 30 people die in stampede at funeral procession for Iranian general killed in US airstrikeGeneral Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghadad's international airport on Friday
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanineBliss

Janine Bliss RT @AJENews: BREAKING - LIVE: Deadly stampede reported at funeral procession for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. https://t.co/WnAAX6O2Ui 3 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff Deadly stampede during Qassem Soleimani funeral procession https://t.co/wl6WXaAbkJ 19 minutes ago

GreatTammie

Tammie the Great RT @kitchen5203: Live Updates: Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General https://t.co/idqzoHmuOV 35 minutes ago

kitchen5203

Jon Kitchen 🔁 Live Updates: Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General https://t.co/idqzoHmuOV 40 minutes ago

JustinDemming

Justin Demming Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General: Live Updates https://t.co/bUT26tA6XL https://t.co/hV3NKl8czC 46 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Live Updates: Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General https://t.co/RQEL6HEhmy 47 minutes ago

Remotenews

RemoteNewsService Live Updates: Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General https://t.co/SeWgVNNi9r https://t.co/t1w55J8s1V 54 minutes ago

OMANXL1

OMANXL1 RT @keithboykin: The death toll in the deadly stampede at a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani has risen to at least 50 people… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.