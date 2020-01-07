Global  

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attackDUBAI - Eleven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a rebel missile attack on a military camp housing government troops, a military source said. The missile...
