France grimly marks 5 years since Charlie Hebdo attack

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Charlie Hebdo’s editor hasn’t gone out by himself since Jan. 7, 2015. The widow of one of the satirical newspaper’s cartoonists can’t bear to pull down a note her husband stuck to the door that morning: “Have a good day, darling. See you in a bit.” France on Tuesday commemorated the fifth […]
