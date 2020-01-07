Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions fell sharply last year, putting the country’s 2020 climate goal within reach again. A report released Tuesday by the think tank Agora Energiewende found that emissions fell by 6.5% in 2019 compared to the previous year — equivalent to 50 million tons of carbon dioxide. Analysts said the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions [Video]Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions

Carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation would drop while gas prices would jump under a multi-state draft climate proposal released Tuesday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

2019 is now recorded for having the highest level of carbon emissions [Video]2019 is now recorded for having the highest level of carbon emissions

This isn't the best case scenario for the planet.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:48Published


Tweets about this

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 Germany's greenhouse gas emissions fell sharply last year, putting the country's 2020 climate goal within reach aga… https://t.co/rjkkL6qz6g 22 minutes ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Germany's greenhouse gas emissions fell sharply last year, putting the country's 2020 climate goal within reach aga… https://t.co/m3IcvV8kmq 34 minutes ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019 https://t.co/DFox62fKZ1 35 minutes ago

ASofiaVG

Ana Sofia Varela Although it seems challenging for Germany to keep up this decrease in CO2 emissions this is definitely good news, l… https://t.co/L4JHwh0nos 54 minutes ago

ledaniroy

Daniel RT @nypost: Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019 https://t.co/7CM2SHHCyr https://t.co/gxC5Qhbpio 1 hour ago

nypost

New York Post Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019 https://t.co/7CM2SHHCyr https://t.co/gxC5Qhbpio 1 hour ago

Lester_MnCEE

Lester Shen Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019 - https://t.co/vexaxQStTw https://t.co/0TAGlWRRyA 1 hour ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula Rising carbon prices led to drop in German emissions in 2019 #Germany https://t.co/xUMQy4LszD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.