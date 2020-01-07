Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season, the team said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series, winning eight grand prix. He finished third in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Boris Johnson changes F1 tyre in 16.5 seconds [Video]Boris Johnson changes F1 tyre in 16.5 seconds

Boris Johnson changed the wheel on a Formula 1 car in 16.5 seconds on a visit to Red Bull Racing headquarters in Milton Keynes. The Red Bull team normally takes 1.8 seconds to change a tyre. The prime..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season
FOX Sports

Red Bull secure Max Verstappen for the next four years

Red Bull secure Max Verstappen for the next four yearsMax Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential...
WorldNews Also reported by •AutosportBBC NewsESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.