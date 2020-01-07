Global  

Iran: Soleimani burial postponed after deadly stampede

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for his burial. A stampede reportedly led to at least 40 deaths and over 190 injured. His burial was subsequently postponed.
Soleimani burial: Deadly stampede in general's hometown

Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for the final stage of his funeral procession. Iranian state TV reported...
Deutsche Welle

Deadly Stampede at Funeral Procession for Iranian General: Live Updates

As Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani’s body was taken home for burial, a crush is believed to have killed dozens of mourners who crowded the streets of Kerman, Iran.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersSifyTamworth HeraldAl Jazeera

