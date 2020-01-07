Global  

Another huge earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, shutting off power. This time, it's 6.5-magnitude

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage on Puerto Rico.
News video: Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage

Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage 00:44

 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing a power outage across the island, as well as structural damage to roads and bridges especially in the southwestern region. There have been at least 24 aftershocks since the earthquake, the largest...

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico [Video]Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes. Devin Fehely reports. (1-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:31Published

Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful Earthquake

This is the third quake in the last week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published


How To Help After Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Widespread Power Outage

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. 
CBS 2


