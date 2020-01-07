Global  

India sets 2012 gang rape convicts’ executions for Jan. 22

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — A death warrant was issued Tuesday for the four men convicted in the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a New Delhi bus that galvanized protests across India and brought global attention to the country’s sexual violence epidemic. A New Delhi court scheduled the hangings for Jan. […]
India to hang 2012 New Delhi gang rape convicts on January 22

Court issues death warrant for four men convicted in rape and murder of woman on a bus that galvanised mass protests.
Al Jazeera

India's daughter gets Justice, says Gautam Gambhir on death warrant against Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): After a Delhi court ruled that all the four convicts will be hanged in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, former Indian cricketer...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

