WPTV 2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket https://t.co/DC40fvzxlb https://t.co/cQtl3B4rI0 2 minutes ago KWKT FOX 44 Two Mississippi men are behind bars after they glued the "winning numbers" to a lottery ticket and tried to cash it… https://t.co/IQwDbl3Bsb 2 minutes ago KABB FOX 29 2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket https://t.co/xZIuvDTGTs 4 minutes ago Jim Jakobs 2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket - @ABC News https://t.co/ZRHYm1Gmaj 6 minutes ago 7News Boston WHDH 2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket https://t.co/jHjsz7KJsL 8 minutes ago News4JAX REALLY?!?🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️ Two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the… https://t.co/rp70v9GIjc 14 minutes ago Mike Petchenik These guys are accused of gluing the winning numbers on a lottery ticket and trying to cash it for $100,000. They c… https://t.co/Uy6TXUJ1VT 22 minutes ago KATV News Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket… https://t.co/IkfapcKXwH 24 minutes ago