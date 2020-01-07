Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rant and Rave: Reader not happy about park’s bathroom situation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Seattle Parks Department for providing so few bathroom facilities at Discovery Park. On New Years Day, the park was filled with visitors, but the office was closed depriving us of the only indoor bathrooms at the park. Further rant to Seattle Parks for having a large “open” sign in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Surprisingly Touching Moments from South Park [Video]Top 10 Surprisingly Touching Moments from South Park

These surprisingly touching moments from South Park proved that there’s more to the show than fart jokes and celebrity parodies.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:18Published

Comedian Tiffany Haddish coming to Park Theater in Las Vegas [Video]Comedian Tiffany Haddish coming to Park Theater in Las Vegas

Tiffany Haddish is coming to Las Vegas. The comedian will perform at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.