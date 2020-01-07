Global  

Before ‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings honed his trivia brain on BYU’s Quiz Bowl team

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
If Ken Jennings had a superhero-style origin story, it would start with Quiz Bowl, where college students compete to represent their schools, often as four-person teams, in regional and national tournaments. Ahead of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," Jennings' BYU Quiz Bowl teammates tell us what makes Jennings stand out as a competitor.
