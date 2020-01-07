Forget about foldable phones, 2020 might be the year of the foldable laptop. At this year's CES, which just kicked off in Las Vegas, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad... Mashable Also reported by •TechCrunch
· Lenovo's prototype laptop with a foldable display now has a name: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It also has a price: $2,499.00 to start.
· The world's... Business Insider Also reported by •ExtremeTech •engadget •PC World •Mashable
Tweets about this
voiceofthehwy CES 2020: Lenovo reveals the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a folding 13.3-inch display laptop https://t.co/6yrTgLFdHb 33 minutes ago
Hypertext Lenovo reveals full details on its folding notebook – the ThinkPad X1 Fold https://t.co/JMgcUTeFsZ https://t.co/7uaPjAmQpC 5 hours ago
htxtwomen Lenovo reveals full details on its folding notebook – the ThinkPad X1 Fold https://t.co/lJWj0sPinz https://t.co/AB0BRiKWGC 5 hours ago