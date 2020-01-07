Global  

CES 2020: Lenovo reveals the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a folding 13.3-inch display laptop

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Lenovo shows off a late stage prototype of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which features a folding display. The computer is perfect for travelers.
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020 03:56

 Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold looks like a Moleskin folio, but it's actually a folding PC that can unfold into a 13-inch tablet or be used as a tiny laptop.

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel has a huge tablet that folds into an all-screen laptop

Forget about foldable phones, 2020 might be the year of the foldable laptop. At this year's CES, which just kicked off in Las Vegas, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad...
Mashable Also reported by •TechCrunch

Lenovo will have the first laptop with a foldable display this summer — and it will cost a whopping $2,499.99

Lenovo will have the first laptop with a foldable display this summer — and it will cost a whopping $2,499.99· Lenovo's prototype laptop with a foldable display now has a name: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It also has a price: $2,499.00 to start. · The world's...
Business Insider Also reported by •ExtremeTechengadgetPC WorldMashable

