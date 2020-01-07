Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territoryA 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another tremor which caused heavy damage in parts of the US territory on Monday. The earthquake, which was the largest in a series of shocks in recent days, also triggered an alert for the US Virgin Islands and damaged one of Puerto Rico’s main power plants, reportedly causing an island-wide power outage. Tsunami sirens were heard on the island before the alert was cancelled and officials have said they hope to restore power to the territory by the end of the day. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Albert Rodriguez, from the southwest...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico 00:36

 A second earthquake hit Puerto Rico overnight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico [Video]2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico

Residents and tourists were jolted out of bed before dawn when a 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico Tuesday, a day after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck the island. (1/7/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published

Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage [Video]Helpful resident directs traffic after earthquake rocks Puerto Rico and causes power outage

A 6.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico struck by second strong earthquake in two days

A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico Monday night, causing a blackout across the U.S. territory. The magnitude 6.4 quake hit just south of the island. It comes...
CBS News

Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing One

Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing OneWatch VideoAnother earthquake has hit Puerto Rico. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least one person and injured several more. It follows a 5.8...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattle TimesSifycbs4.com

Tweets about this

dinahkiwi

layla Puerto Rico still wasn’t fully recovered from the hurricane and now they had an earthquake and a tsunami alert. God help them all honestly. 5 minutes ago

Rose79507850

Rose RT @Carolinita__: Another earthquake just now in Puerto Rico. This one was definitely stronger than anything I ever felt in California. Hal… 12 minutes ago

cesilversmith1

Cathryn Silver-Smith Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory https://t.co/8uad2Kvk2w 16 minutes ago

nyquiltsmithcom

Catherine Smith Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory https://t.co/1L36X8c3hp 32 minutes ago

Clowntattoo1

Brandon Parker Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory https://t.co/tfQhCBKtem 33 minutes ago

forgive_luv

Forgive_luv RT @AHappyMargarita: Asking for over 3 million Americans in Puerto Rico, why did the emergency alert system for citizens phones fail or not… 39 minutes ago

AHappyMargarita

Margarita Asking for over 3 million Americans in Puerto Rico, why did the emergency alert system for citizens phones fail or… https://t.co/aY9u0V4d6v 40 minutes ago

lookitsesha

esha RT @Amanda_Russo12: Breaking news out of #PuertoRico... 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the island. It's the largest in a series of qua… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.