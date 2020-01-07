Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () A 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another tremor which caused heavy damage in parts of the US territory on Monday. The earthquake, which was the largest in a series of shocks in recent days, also triggered an alert for the US Virgin Islands and damaged one of Puerto Rico’s main power plants, reportedly causing an island-wide power outage. Tsunami sirens were heard on the island before the alert was cancelled and officials have said they hope to restore power to the territory by the end of the day. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Albert Rodriguez, from the southwest...
Watch VideoAnother earthquake has hit Puerto Rico. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least one person and injured several more. It follows a 5.8... Newsy Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •Seattle Times •Sify •cbs4.com
