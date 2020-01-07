Global  

Facebook bans deceptive deepfakes and some misleadingly modified media

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Facebook bans deceptive deepfakes and some misleadingly modified mediaFacebook wants to be the arbiter of truth after all. At least when it comes to intentionally misleading deepfakes and heavily manipulated and/or synthesized media content, such as AI-generated photorealistic human faces that look like real people but aren’t. In a policy update announced late yesterday, the social network’s VP of global policy management, Monika Bickert, writes that it will take a stricter line on manipulated media content from here on in — removing content that’s been edited or synthesized “in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not...
