Crunch time: Pedro Sanchez faces tight parliament vote to remain PM

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Crunch time: Pedro Sanchez faces tight parliament vote to remain PMSpain's parliament will vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister at the helm of the country's first-ever coalition government. ......
Socialists win most seats in Spain election, as far right surges [Video]Socialists win most seats in Spain election, as far right surges

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez facing difficult negotiations after second election this year results in hung parliament.

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's Sanchez wins investiture vote, will lead coalition government

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday secured parliament's backing to form a government and end a lengthy political gridlock.
Reuters

"There's no other option," Spain's Sanchez says ahead of investiture vote

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez urged lawmakers ahead of a key vote on Tuesday to back him and his coalition with left-wing Podemos party, saying there...
Reuters

