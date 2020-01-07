Hackers hold foreign exchange firm to ransom Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The foreign exchange firm has been forced to turn off all computers and switch to pen and paper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit by software virus Foreign exchange firm Travelex said on Thursday it had taken all its systems offline after it was hit by a software virus earlier this week.

Reuters 5 days ago





Tweets about this