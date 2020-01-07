Global  

Hackers hold foreign exchange firm to ransom

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The foreign exchange firm has been forced to turn off all computers and switch to pen and paper.
Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit by software virus

Foreign exchange firm Travelex said on Thursday it had taken all its systems offline after it was hit by a software virus earlier this week.
Reuters


