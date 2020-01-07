Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP source: Panthers completing coaching deal with Matt Rhule

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are completing a contract to hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as their coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal is not done. The Panthers have not spoken publicly about the coaching search. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach [Video]Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Panthers completing coaching deal with Matt Rhule

AP source: Panthers completing coaching deal with Matt RhuleA person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are completing a contract to hire Baylor's Matt Rhule as their coach
FOX Sports Also reported by •Denver PostCBS SportsDaily Caller

Baylor's Matt Rhule finalizing deal to become Carolina Panthers coach

The Carolina Panthers are looking to the college ranks to fill their head coaching vacancy, tapping Baylor's Matt Rhule for the top job.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.