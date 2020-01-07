Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Her startling 1994 memoir, “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” won praise for opening a dialogue about clinical depression.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Wurtzel: Prozac Nation author dies, aged 52

Memoirist died in hospital in Manhatten
Independent

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Erdal__Bodur

📚𝐸𝓇𝒹𝒶𝓁⚖️𝐵𝑜𝒹𝓊𝓇🖋️ Author of ‘Prozac Nation’ Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 https://t.co/mR2BPApzrd via @RollingStone 5 seconds ago

BetteCasperson

Chatham "Get Over It" Bette Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 https://t.co/V4rA4CyBma 6 seconds ago

TimSullivan11

Tim Sullivan RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of 'Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America', has died at age 52, her husband says. h… 9 seconds ago

mariebayarea4

marie RT @nytimes: Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose 1994 memoir “Prozac Nation” won praise for opening a dialogue about clinical depression, died on Tues… 15 seconds ago

accob

Anna RT @MiaFarrow: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of ‘Prozac Nation’ has died. This is so very sad. Lizzy was a classmate of Ronan at Yale Law- and… 16 seconds ago

decimal_point

Get Ready To Stop. RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Author Elizabeth Wurtzel, who chronicled her struggle with depression and drug addiction in several best-selli… 17 seconds ago

portinfinite

The Portable Infinite RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of 'Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America', has died at age 52, her husband says. htt… 18 seconds ago

vvelox

Vita Velox RT @mediaguardian: Elizabeth Wurtzel, journalist and author of Prozac Nation, dead at 52 https://t.co/sSyeDI4twS 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.