Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car. The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday. The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the […] 👓 View full article



2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published Uber Launches PIN System Designed to Combat Sexual Assault 00:22 Uber has taken more steps to address sexual assault cases connected with the rideshare by launching its PIN system. A PIN will be required upon entering each vehicle to ensure the rider is entering the right car.