Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car. The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday. The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the […]
