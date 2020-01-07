Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car. The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday. The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Uber Launches PIN System Designed to Combat Sexual Assault

Uber Launches PIN System Designed to Combat Sexual Assault 00:22

 Uber has taken more steps to address sexual assault cases connected with the rideshare by launching its PIN system. A PIN will be required upon entering each vehicle to ensure the rider is entering the right car.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Uber Offering New Safety Feature [Video]Moneywatch: Uber Offering New Safety Feature

Riders are now being given a pin code to help ensure they are getting into the right car.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:21Published

Uber Rolling Out New 'Verify Your Ride' Safety Feature Nationwide This Week [Video]Uber Rolling Out New 'Verify Your Ride' Safety Feature Nationwide This Week

Riders in Fort Worth's Sundance Square Tuesday night told CBS 11, they appreciate anything that adds extra protection and security.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber's latest safety solution is a PIN code for your ride

Uber is taking more steps to prevent riders from getting into the wrong car. As of this week, all passengers in the US and Canada will have the option of...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.