Husband of Jennifer Dulos, Missing Mother of 5, Is Charged With Murder

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ms. Dulos, who disappeared from an affluent Connecticut suburb, was embroiled in bitter divorce battle.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos

Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos 04:09

 In the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Connecticut police update on murder charges filed against estranged husband Fotis Dulos, and conspiracy to commit murder charges against girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife [Video]Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges. WFS-TV's Eva Zymaris reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published

Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder [Video]Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder

Fotis Dulos was placed in custody Tuesday morning by police at his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Charged with Jennifer Dulos’s Murder 8 Months After Mother of Five Disappeared

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

Fotis Dulos: Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother charged with murder

Mother of five went missing amid contentious custody battle with accused killer
Independent

Tweets about this

GolfGalSue

Sue RT @ABC: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her murder. https://t… 6 minutes ago

AnnaSmi16083663

Anna Smith Estranged husband of missing mom charged with murder https://t.co/3sVLugL45l 7 minutes ago

lexiju

💙Alexis RT @cnnbrk: The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos has been arrested again and is expected to face a murder charge… 13 minutes ago

anubis1075

Anubis RT @abc15: Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos taken in custody, attorney says: https://t.co/P15JgELlni #abc15 http… 14 minutes ago

KojoAkyin

F. A. TAYL✪R® RT @people: Husband of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos Charged with Murder, Say Authorities https://t.co/Y8lIDCC8Di 15 minutes ago

Justin_Zepperi

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @NBCConnecticut: #BREAKING: State police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. https://t.co/shaT… 17 minutes ago

marknyt

Mark S. Getzfred Jennifer Dulos Case: Husband, Fotis, Is Charged with Murder of Missing Conn. Woman https://t.co/oFOdlMVR9W 17 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 Estranged husband of missing mom charged with murder https://t.co/4zmnybhhHO 22 minutes ago

