NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Article by Jonathan Shieber of TechCrunch Article by Jonathan Shieber of TechCrunch NASA 's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered another earth-sized, potentially habitable planet orbiting around a star in the range of distances where conditions could allow for the presence of liquid water on the planet's surface. Using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope scientists confirmed the find, called TOI 700 d, according to a statement from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena . The new planet joins other Earth-sized planets discovered by NASA including several in the TRAPPIST-1 system and other worlds discovered by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. JPL said. "TESS was designed and launched specifically to find... 👓 View full article

