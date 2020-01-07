Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planetArticle by Jonathan Shieber of TechCrunch NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered another earth-sized, potentially habitable planet orbiting around a star in the range of distances where conditions could allow for the presence of liquid water on the planet's surface. Using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope scientists confirmed the find, called TOI 700 d, according to a statement from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. The new planet joins other Earth-sized planets discovered by NASA including several in the TRAPPIST-1 system and other worlds discovered by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. JPL said. "TESS was designed and launched specifically to find...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Venus May Have Active Volcanoes

Venus May Have Active Volcanoes 01:07

 New research has revealed that Venus may be the only other planet in our solar system with active volcanoes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giant ‘Eyeball Planets’ Could Be Where We Find Alien Life [Video]Giant ‘Eyeball Planets’ Could Be Where We Find Alien Life

The strange exoplanets’ “ring of life” may make a habitable home for alien life.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone [Video]NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone

NASA has made a remarkable discovery.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA's alien planet hunter discovers its first Earth-sized planet in 'habitable-zone'

Since its launch in April 2018, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found a great number of exoplanets, including a so-called "missing...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •geek.comTechCrunchNews24MashableScience Daily

TOI 700 d: Earth-sized planet found relatively nearby

TESS discovers Earth-sized world orbiting a star about 100 light years from Earth, NASA announces.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

Jamies_ae

Jamie A. RT @worldnewsdotcom: #NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet #Earth #TOI700 #TransitingExoplanetSurveySatellite https… 4 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet #Earth #TOI700 #TransitingExoplanetSurveySatellite… https://t.co/YIaUCvGgsf 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.