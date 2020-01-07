Global  

Elton John donates $1 million to bushfire relief fund at Sydney concert

The Age Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Fans at Sir Elton John's Sydney concert jumped to their feet to give him a standing ovation as he announced he was donating $1 million.
News video: Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters

Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters 00:43

 Credit: Heidi Ekman / @HeidiEkman1 Elton John has announced that he will be donating $1 million Australian dollars to firefighters currently fighting deadly wildfires in the country.

