|
It's here: Three top 'Jeopardy!' champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament
|
|
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The top three all-time 'Jeopardy!' winners – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter – will duel in a January prime-time tournament on ABC.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis
Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this