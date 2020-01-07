Global  

It's here: Three top 'Jeopardy!' champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The top three all-time 'Jeopardy!' winners – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter – will duel in a January prime-time tournament on ABC.
Here's when you can watch the Jeopardy 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on Channel 7io

Three of the best Jeopardy champions will face off against each other in prime time starting Tuesday, right here on Channel 7.

 Three of the best Jeopardy champions will face off against each other in prime time starting Tuesday, right here on Channel 7.

Jeopardy! titans compete for $1M, 'greatest of all time' title

The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for Jeopardy addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are facing...
CBC.ca

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SFGate

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy It's here: Three top 'Jeopardy!' champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament https://t.co/qAkno0Qx9l https://t.co/MDp4IZVTy0 13 minutes ago

Millsy11374

Robert Mills RT @GaryMLevin: It's here: Three top #Jeopardy! champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament; #AlexTrebek explains: https://t.c… 1 hour ago

GaryMLevin

Gary Levin It's here: Three top #Jeopardy! champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament; #AlexTrebek explains:… https://t.co/WWS9ni9ptn 2 hours ago

wqad

WQAD TONIGHT: The three top winners in "Jeopardy!" history are set to compete against each other during a prime-time eve… https://t.co/J0VMLCt3br 3 hours ago

