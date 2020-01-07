Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CES 2020: Make tech less annoying by putting it in your underwear and other wild ideas

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ready for tech in your underwear or robots delivering toilet paper? Here are some of the coolest gadgets on display at CES 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CES 2020: Toilet paper robots, high-tech underwear and more wild gadgets

This year's Consumer Electronics Show puts the "personal" in personal tech, with everything from toilet paper robots to high-tech underwear.
USATODAY.com

Vacos to Showcase AI Wire-Free Security Camera, Unique Video Doorbell and Auto-Tracking Indoor Cam at CES 2020

Vacos to Showcase AI Wire-Free Security Camera, Unique Video Doorbell and Auto-Tracking Indoor Cam at CES 2020CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #BatteryPoweredCamera--Vacos will light up CES 2020 with its exceptional Vacos Cam AI battery powered security...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.