CES 2020: Make tech less annoying by putting it in your underwear and other wild ideas



Recent related news from verified sources CES 2020: Toilet paper robots, high-tech underwear and more wild gadgets This year's Consumer Electronics Show puts the "personal" in personal tech, with everything from toilet paper robots to high-tech underwear.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Vacos to Showcase AI Wire-Free Security Camera, Unique Video Doorbell and Auto-Tracking Indoor Cam at CES 2020 CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #BatteryPoweredCamera--Vacos will light up CES 2020 with its exceptional Vacos Cam AI battery powered security...

Business Wire 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this