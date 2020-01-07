Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

EU parks post-Brexit demands to avoid clash with Boris Johnson

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
EU parks post-Brexit demands to avoid clash with Boris JohnsonUrsula von der Leyen expected to talk up future negotiations during visit to London The EU’s opening negotiating position on the future relationship will lack detailed demands to avoid an early clash with Boris Johnson as both sides seek to take the heat out of the coming post-Brexit trade and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street [Video]Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets the new President of the European Commision Ursula von der Leyen at Downing Street. Ahead of the meeting Mrs von der Leyen said talks on a free trade deal after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson [Video]'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson

Britain's Labour party grillied Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his handling of the Iran crisis. In parliament, Johnson told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that allegations he let a potential U.S.-UK..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brexit: MPs attempt to force Boris Johnson to protect child refugees after EU departure

Exclusive: Liberal Democrat amendment seeks to overturn 'truly heartless' Boris Johnson move to strip refugee rights from Brexit bill
Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times

Boris Johnson: Brexit will mark 'new chapter' for UK, says PM

In his new year message, Boris Johnson says he hopes the country can "move forward united".
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anessia40

Anessia Horns RT @DavidLammy: EU citizens in the UK arrived with as much right to live and work here as you or I. The lessons of Windrush are clear. The… 2 minutes ago

NigelClarke1

Nigel Clarke RT @RCorbettMEP: MEPs to express 'grave concern' about UK stance on rights of EU citizens in #Britain (and UK citizens in EU) after #Brexit… 2 minutes ago

TonyFBPE

tony 🔶 #RejoinTheEU #ProEU RT @SimonBruni: MEPs to express 'grave concern' about UK stance on EU citizens in Britain https://t.co/x4L4OLRi9W 3 minutes ago

LibDemMEPs

Lib Dem MEPs 🇬🇧🔶️🇪🇺 RT @Barb_G: I and my fellow Lib Dem MEPs are fighting for the rights of citizens, while Boris is taking rights away, going back on the agre… 3 minutes ago

EnfieldforEU

Enfield for Europe (EfE) #FBPE RT @Puddleglum55: MEPs to express 'grave concern' about UK stance on EU citizens in Britain https://t.co/FmXSuPFE79 5 minutes ago

1_pye

K for Europe RT @Suewilson91: MEPs to express 'grave concern' about UK stance on EU citizens in UK Those EU citizens are our friends, family, workmates… 6 minutes ago

untypical_woman

Kali Anderson RT @WEP_UK: MEPs aren’t alone in expressing concern over threats of deportation from @BrandonLewis in @BorisJohnson government. WE are push… 7 minutes ago

Sandyshark

Shan Kelly RT @JohnOBrennan2: The European Parliament is now gravely concerned about the future of the 3.3 million EU citizens who are living in the U… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.