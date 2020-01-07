PGA nominates ‘Little Women,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar front-runners “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” all landed nominations from the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Tuesday. One of the major Oscar bellwethers, the Producers Guild also nominated “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Ford v Ferrari” for […]
