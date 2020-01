Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Rascal Flatts will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced the tour on “CBS This Morning,” on Tuesday, saying there were no plans for the band after this tour. […] 👓 View full article