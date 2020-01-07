Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52: reports

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the best-selling memoir "Prozac Nation," has died at age 52, according to media reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52

Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52Author Elizabeth Wurzel, whose controversial, bestselling 1994 memoir, Prozac Nation, helped make discussing depression and mental illness socially acceptable,...
Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelGrilloAruz

Melissa Grillo Aruz this makes me so sad. Prolific voice and face of #genx #ElizabethWurtzel, Author of Prozac Nation, Dies at 52 After… https://t.co/nPFvoCHA0I 9 seconds ago

DiepFlapBreast

PRMA Plastic Surgery RT @NancysPoint: Deaths from this insidious disease continue relentlessly. @LizzieWurtzel, author of the 1994 memoir, “Prozac Nation: Young… 14 seconds ago

thegeorgeruss

George Russell "Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52" by NEIL GENZLINGER via NYT https://t.co/5qoE2P9yaS 21 seconds ago

chan39925358

chan RT @CNN: Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of clinical depre… 32 seconds ago

mrsverypicky

Sue Reeve 🕷🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Elizabeth Wurtzel, journalist and author of Prozac Nation, dead at 52 https://t.co/3Uv9HdAFVo 36 seconds ago

Moonbootica

Susan Jordan Elizabeth Wurtzel, journalist and author of Prozac Nation, dead at 52 https://t.co/9KsagVhXNW 44 seconds ago

MsCynMet

Cyndy Metcalf 🆑Ⓜ️ RT @NBCDFW: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan, her husb… 53 seconds ago

RoswithaSchaef1

[email protected] RT @SkyNews: Author Elizabeth Wurtzel, known for her 1994 memoirs about living with depression, has died aged 52 https://t.co/Ho0A4OmdkP 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.