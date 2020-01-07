Warren's new bankruptcy plan may spark a clash with Biden

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation’s consumer bankruptcy system if elected president, returning to her political roots while also potentially picking a fight with a top rival for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden . The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan she said would make the process of declaring bankruptcy easier and cheaper for many Americans with debts they can’t pay. It also would largely undo a 2005 law that was backed by Biden and financial industry interests with a lot of political clout in his home state of Delaware . Warren, then a bankruptcy expert and professor at Harvard Law School , clashed with... 👓 View full article

