Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Toyota said it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji. The city will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and will function as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smarthomes," artificial intelligence and other technologies. Toyota unveiled the audacious plan for what it will call "Woven City", in a reference to its origins as a loom manufacturer, at the big annual technology...
LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - At CES, Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype "city" of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji... ACN Newswire Also reported by •Autocar •RTTNews •Reuters •The Age •The Verge •TechCrunch
