Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Toyota said it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji. The city will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and will function as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smarthomes," artificial intelligence and other technologies. Toyota unveiled the audacious plan for what it will call "Woven City", in a reference to its origins as a loom manufacturer, at the big annual technology...


