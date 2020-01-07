Global  

Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Toyota to build prototype city of the future in JapanToyota said it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji. The city will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and will function as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smarthomes," artificial intelligence and other technologies. Toyota unveiled the audacious plan for what it will call "Woven City", in a reference to its origins as a loom manufacturer, at the big annual technology...
 Toyota is building a "prototype city of the future" at the base of Mt. Fuji that will house over 2,000 residents and be fully sustainable.

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban [Video]Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

Mexico City's new ban on plastic bags has inspired visions of a journey back in time even as local makers of the packaging worry they could become obsolete. Jonah Green reports.

Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok [Video]Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok

Designers have unveiled Asia's largest rooftop farm which represents cities of the future - helping to fight climate change. The 75,000 sq ft (7,000 metres) farm is built on top of the Thammasat..

Toyota to Build Prototype City of the Future

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - At CES, Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype "city" of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji...
ACN Newswire Also reported by •AutocarRTTNewsReutersThe AgeThe VergeTechCrunch

