Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in court

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in courtJudge furious with Weinstein for using phone in courtroom, where mogul is standing trial on five counts of serious sexual offences The second day of Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Manhattan kicked off with sparks flying as the judge threatened to slap the movie mogul in jail for using his...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins 01:38

 Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got underway. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News [Video]Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:07

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein showing up Tuesday morning using a walker following recent back surgery. He is charged with assaulting two women. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24


Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him...
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein rebuked by judge for using phone in court

A New York judge warns the former movie mogul he could face life behind bars for simply texting in court.
BBC News

