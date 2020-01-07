Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in court
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Judge furious with Weinstein for using phone in courtroom, where mogul is standing trial on five counts of serious sexual offences The second day of Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Manhattan kicked off with sparks flying as the judge threatened to slap the movie mogul in jail for using his...
Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got underway. Jillian Kitchener has more.