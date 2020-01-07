Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in court

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Judge furious with Weinstein for using phone in courtroom, where mogul is standing trial on five counts of serious sexual offences The second day of Judge furious with Weinstein for using phone in courtroom, where mogul is standing trial on five counts of serious sexual offences The second day of Harvey Weinstein ’s rape trial in Manhattan kicked off with sparks flying as the judge threatened to slap the movie mogul in jail for using his... 👓 View full article

