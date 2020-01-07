Global  

Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had long warned of "highest" bushfire risks driven by climate change.
News video: Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort 00:45

 Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane [Video]Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane

A passenger saw a severe bushfire as his plane moved above a forest area in Australia. Dense smoke and huge flames were seen erupting from the trees, reaching up to the sky. 

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Fire Trucks Respond to Bushfire Raging in New South Wales in Australia [Video]Fire Trucks Respond to Bushfire Raging in New South Wales in Australia

Several firetrucks from the rural fire service rushed to contain a bushfire raging in the New South Wales area in Australia. The trees in the forests were ablaze, causing the area to be filled with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:15Published


How fake bushfire images and misleading maps of Australia are spreading on social media

Photos from old bushfires and fake maps have been shared on social media during the bushfire crisis.
SBS Also reported by •Motley Fool

Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Australia bushfire disinformation

Tiger burns in Australia's bushfires? It's a 2012 photo from Indonesia. Young girl rescues koala? Actually an artist's impression. Social media is packed with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Motley Fool

