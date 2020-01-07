Global  

Bloomberg campaign buys $10 million Super Bowl ad to target Trump

euronews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bloomberg campaign buys $10 million Super Bowl ad to target Trump
News video: Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...

Bloomberg's Former Campaign Manager Says 'Mike' Is Best Candidate to Beat Trump [Video]Bloomberg's Former Campaign Manager Says 'Mike' Is Best Candidate to Beat Trump

Among those helping Bloomberg chart a path to the presidency ー in an unofficial capacity, at least for now ー is Bradley Tusk, the founder of VC firm Tusk Ventures and a former campaign manager.

Michael Bloomberg Is Officially Running for President [Video]Michael Bloomberg Is Officially Running for President

Michael Bloomberg Is Officially Running for President. The former mayor announced his late-entry Democratic presidential bid Sunday. Sources close to Bloomberg told CNN that the entrepreneur is..

Bloomberg campaign buys 60-second Super Bowl ad slot

Michael Bloomberg's campaign confirmed Tuesday that the Democratic presidential candidate has purchased a 60-second ad slot during the upcoming Super Bowl – a...
FOXNews.com

Bloomberg Campaign Makes $10 Million Dollar Ad Buy to Troll Trump During the Super Bowl

*Michael Bloomberg's* presidential campaign took their multi-million dollar ad buys up a notch, having confirmed that they will run an ad to hit President...
Mediaite

