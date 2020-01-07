Qatar leader, Trump discuss how to reduce tension in Iraq region: Al Jazeera
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed developments in Iraq as well as ways to resolve controversial issues in the region and reduce tension, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel said.
President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...