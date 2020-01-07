Global  

Qatar leader, Trump discuss how to reduce tension in Iraq region: Al Jazeera

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed developments in Iraq as well as ways to resolve controversial issues in the region and reduce tension, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel said.
News video: Trump Threatens Iran

Trump Threatens Iran 00:32

 President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...

Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions [Video]Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions

US President Trump's threats come as Iraq backs a resolution calling for US troops to leave the country.

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Qatar tells all parties to exercise restraint to spare Iraq & region

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The State of Qatar has warned of the 'continuation of the manifestations of escalation in Iraq, saying that could lead to...
Trump aides call US strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further action

Trump aides call US strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further actionWASHINGTON/BAGHDAD: US officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that...
