Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in Canada

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank the Commonwealth country for hosting them during an extended private break over the festive period. Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank... 👓 View full article

