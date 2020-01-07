Global  

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in Canada

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in CanadaThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank the Commonwealth country for hosting them during an extended private break over the festive period. Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank...
News video: Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas 00:44

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank the Commonwealth country for hosting them during...

What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan? [Video]What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan?

What sort of reception can Harry and Meghan expect if they do decide to set up home in Canada?

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Prince Harry and Meghan: Duchess returns to Canada as Queen seeks solution

The Queen asks senior staff to find a way forward after Harry and Meghan chose to "step back" from their roles.
BBC News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Canada House in London as first official 2020 engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holiday on Canada's west coast, seen on Vancouver Island and also Vancouver around Christmas and New Year’s. They are...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Mid-Day CTV News FOXNews.com

