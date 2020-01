M🎄 RT @mynbc15: "The Masked Singer" has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers with "The Masked Danc… 19 hours ago Krista-Lynn 🦋🏳️‍🌈 RT @KMPHFOX26: Fox is joining with Ellen DeGeneres to produce "The Masked Dancer," a celebrity competition show based on "The Masked Singer… 2 days ago ABC 7 Amarillo "The Masked Singer" has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers. https://t.co/tr78tTsRwh 3 days ago nwi.com “The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers. https://t.co/IRkd4VMR1A 3 days ago Magic 94-9 The real question is which one would you rather watch? 'The Masked Singer' or 'The Masked Dancer'? 🤔 Let us know in… https://t.co/1FVJi2wKEr 3 days ago