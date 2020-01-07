Man charged with hate crimes in beating of 70-year-old woman

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant, prosecutors said Tuesday. Meena Puri remained in the hospital with injuries to her throat, a broken shoulder and […]


