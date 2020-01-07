Iraq’s outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s outgoing prime minister said Tuesday that the United States has no alternative and must pull its troops out of the country, or else face an impending crisis. Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November amid mass anti-government protests, said Iraq wants a U.S. troop withdrawal to avoid further escalation as tensions soar […] 👓 View full article



