Iraq’s outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s outgoing prime minister said Tuesday that the United States has no alternative and must pull its troops out of the country, or else face an impending crisis. Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November amid mass anti-government protests, said Iraq wants a U.S. troop withdrawal to avoid further escalation as tensions soar […]
A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces. Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not...
More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:54Published