Iraq’s outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s outgoing prime minister said Tuesday that the United States has no alternative and must pull its troops out of the country, or else face an impending crisis. Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November amid mass anti-government protests, said Iraq wants a U.S. troop withdrawal to avoid further escalation as tensions soar […]
News video: Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

 A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces. Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not...

More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in..

Ten rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal: PM

Iraq has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning the withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.
