Malaga suspend coach Victor Sanchez over explicit video

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Spanish side Malaga suspend head coach Victor Sanchez after an explicit video of the 43-year-old was posted on social media.
Malaga suspend coach after explicit video was shared on social media

Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo pending an investigation after an explicit video of him was posted on social media. Victor claimed he had been...
SoccerNews.com

Malaga suspend coach after sex tape leak

Second-division Spanish club Malaga have suspended their coach after an intimate video was released online.
The Age


