Court date set for UAE appeal against Qatar’s Asian Cup win

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — A legal challenge by the United Arab Emirates soccer federation that threatens Qatar’s 2019 Asian Cup title will be heard at sport’s highest court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it will hear the UAE’s appeal on March 12 in a case that alleges Qatar fielded two ineligible players at […]
