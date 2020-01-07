Global  

“Prozac Nation” author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at age 52

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the best-selling “Prozac Nation” made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday at age 52. Wurtzel’s husband, Jim Freed, told The Associated Press that she died at a Manhattan hospital after […]
News video: 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 01:28

 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52. Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Lizzie’s literary genius rests not just in her acres of quotable one-liners but in her invention of what was really a new form,...

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52: reports

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the best-selling memoir "Prozac Nation," has died at age 52, according to media reports.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz•Upworthy•The Wrap•CBC.ca•BBC News•NYTimes.com•Independent

