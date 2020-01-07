Police, Secret Service mum after an incident at Mar-a-Lago
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday what happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, […]
Former Secret Service Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Service keeps counterfeit currency out of circulation. The Secret Service was installed to combat counterfeit money during the Civil War,..
The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:17Published