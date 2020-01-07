Global  

Police, Secret Service mum after an incident at Mar-a-Lago

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday what happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, […]
News video: Report: Secret Service Opens 'Criminal Investigation' Into Mar-a-Lago Incident

Report: Secret Service Opens 'Criminal Investigation' Into Mar-a-Lago Incident 00:30

 The US Secret Service has reportedly opened a “criminal investigation” into an incident that occurred at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club on Monday night.

Police, Secret Service mum after new incident at Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but...
Seattle Times

George Lopez Can Expect a Secret Service Visit Over Trump Comment

George Lopez said he and others would take out President Trump for half of Iran's reported multi-million dollar bounty on his head, and now ... he's got the...
TMZ.com

