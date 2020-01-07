Joe Biden, Seeking Commander-in-Chief Moment, Denounces Trump’s Iran Aggression
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Because the president “refuses to level with the American people” about the dangers United States troops and civilians now face in the Middle East, Joe Biden said, “I will attempt to do that.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong speech on the situation in Iran on Tuesday (January 7), offering solutions, and condemning President Trump over his actions in the region. Biden calls for transparency with the American people and Congress and chides Trump for using Twitter to issue...
Rising tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can capitalize on his decades of foreign policy experience as he seeks to challenge a... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India