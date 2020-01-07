Global  

Joe Biden, Seeking Commander-in-Chief Moment, Denounces Trump’s Iran Aggression

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Because the president “refuses to level with the American people” about the dangers United States troops and civilians now face in the Middle East, Joe Biden said, “I will attempt to do that.”
News video: Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump 13:21

 Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong speech on the situation in Iran on Tuesday (January 7), offering solutions, and condemning President Trump over his actions in the region. Biden calls for transparency with the American people and Congress and chides Trump for using Twitter to issue...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Achieves Best Fundraising Quarter For Campaign [Video]Joe Biden Achieves Best Fundraising Quarter For Campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe BIden received $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019. According to Reters, the spike in fundraising came weeks before voters kick off the party’s..

Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden [Video]Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden

2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in Iowa on Friday said President Donald Trump had put the U.S. on the "brink of a new kind of conflict," after Trump authorized the attack on the top..

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden: Trump escalation 'dangerously incompetent'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump's escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be "dangerously incompetent" and puts...
USATODAY.com

Biden’s foreign policy prowess tested by Iran tensions

Rising tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can capitalize on his decades of foreign policy experience as he seeks to challenge a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India

