Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation, dies at 52
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the bestselling Prozac Nation made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at age 52.
