Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation, dies at 52

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the bestselling Prozac Nation made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at age 52.
News video: 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 01:28

 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52. Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Lizzie’s literary genius rests not just in her acres of quotable one-liners but in her invention of what was really a new form,...

'Prozac Nation' Author Died From Complications at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose memoir was adapted into a 2001 Christina Ricci-starring movie, passed away in a New York City hospital more than four years after being...
AceShowbiz

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52: reports

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the best-selling memoir "Prozac Nation," has died at age 52, according to media reports.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

qispiumina

Jolane Abrams RT @lola_patty: Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 Her startling 1994 memoir won praise for opening a dialogue about… 5 seconds ago

Marti_L

Marti Lawrence 🏳️‍🌈 RT @MiaFarrow: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of ‘Prozac Nation’ has died. This is so very sad. Lizzy was a classmate of Ronan at Yale Law- and… 1 minute ago

yzsmith

Yvonne Z Smith RT @SusanRogersMH: RIP Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘#Prozac Nation’ Author, Dead at 52 #mentalhealth #depression #antidepressants https://t.co/iIPLN… 2 minutes ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of… https://t.co/tzerZAIYSW 2 minutes ago

jarrah112

Jarrah Paschall RT @AmyDresner: RIP #elizabethwurtzel Prozac Nation legitimately changed my life and made me want to write. Thank you Elizabeth for paving… 2 minutes ago

McBuddah

Hamish Mackintosh RT @vulture: Elizabeth Wurtzel, the best-selling memoirist who wrote candidly about her experiences of addiction and depression, has died a… 3 minutes ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED Elizabeth Wurtzel, 'Prozac Nation' Author, Is Dead at 52. Click on https://t.co/nxZvgrS5xh to read this article fro… https://t.co/3ZzrEcLsPk 5 minutes ago

left1996

🌺𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑒🌺 Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of 'Prozac Nation,' has died at 52 - CNN https://t.co/Pif9ykAjHu 5 minutes ago

